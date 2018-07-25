Close to 75 pounds of drugs were seized at the San Luis border crossing yesterday, officials say.
Border agents referred a 21-year-old man for further questioning and searched his vehicle. During the search, they found nine pounds of heroin, 65 pounds of methamphetamine, and close to 70 suspected fentanyl pills. The drugs were hidden in the car's quarter panels, a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.
The heroin is estimated to value $150,000, with the meth estimated at $195,000, the release shows.
The drugs and the vehicle were seized, and the man was arrested, according to the release.
No further information has been released.