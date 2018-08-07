Around 130 pounds of marijuana were seized in Douglas last week, officials say.

 U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Around 130 pounds of marijuana were seized at the border crossing in Douglas on Friday, officials say.

Border agents searched the vehicle of a 21-year-old man after a drug dog alerted to an odor. Officers found multiple packages of marijuana concealed throughout the car, a news release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection says. 

The drugs were valued at an estimated $65,000, the release says. The drugs and the vehicle were seized and the man was arrested. 

No further information has been released.

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott