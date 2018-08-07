Around 130 pounds of marijuana were seized at the border crossing in Douglas on Friday, officials say.
Border agents searched the vehicle of a 21-year-old man after a drug dog alerted to an odor. Officers found multiple packages of marijuana concealed throughout the car, a news release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection says.
The drugs were valued at an estimated $65,000, the release says. The drugs and the vehicle were seized and the man was arrested.
No further information has been released.