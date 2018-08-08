Nearly 500 pounds of marijuana were seized at the border crossing in Lukeville over the weekend, officials say.

Border agents referred a 21-year-old man for further inspection of his vehicle on Saturday afternoon, a news release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection says.

Officers were able to find close to 373 pounds of marijuana, estimated at a value of $186,000, hidden in the car's tires and gas tank, the release says.

On Sunday, border agents also referred a 25-year-old man for further inspection of his vehicle, according to the release. Officers found several packages of marijuana from the trunk of the car and inside the man's luggage.

The marijuana weighed 122 pounds and was estimated to be valued at $61,000, the release shows. 

Both men were arrested and the drugs and vehicles were seized, the release says. It is unclear if the incidents were connected.

No further information has been released.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott