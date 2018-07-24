More than $116,000 worth of methamphetamine was seized at the Lukeville border crossing, officials say.

A 22-year-old man was referred for further inspection after a drug dog alerted to the scent of drugs near the man's car. A 16-year-old girl was a passenger in the vehicle, a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

After searching the car, officers found 39 pounds of meth, estimated at more than $116,000, the release shows.

Both the man and the girl were arrested, according to the release. The drugs and the car were seized.

No further information has been released.

