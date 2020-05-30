Poverty, age, race and health can be a lethal combination for the coronavirus

Christina Rodriguez can’t explain to her mom why nurses care for her in full protective gear. She tells her mom that it’s for the nurses’ protection. She tells her mom why she can’t visit her, why her mom must remain isolated.

But her mom doesn’t fully understand that she’s infected with a highly contagious virus that’s killed over 100,000 people nationwide.

It wasn’t something Christina Rodriguez thought she’d have to explain to 69-year-old Catherine Rodriguez when the older woman was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s about two years ago.

But after her mom fell in the bathroom at Sapphire of Tucson Nursing and Rehabilitation, doctors tested her for coronavirus at the hospital, Christina Rodriguez said.

She was positive.

Catherine Rodriguez was one of more than 90 people, including staff workers, at Sapphire who tested positive for coronavirus in April.

After the outbreak, Christina Rodriguez transferred her mom to another nursing home, she said, but her mom didn’t want to go to the special unit there for coronavirus patients

She was angry and agitated. And she lacked the cognitive ability to understand what was going on, Christina Rodriguez said. “I think that can be a little scary for somebody.”

On top of everything else, her mom had developed serious preexisting conditions, like kidney failure after a series of infections, before contracting coronavirus, Christina said. “Alzheimer’s creates a myriad of complications.”

When the Pima County Health Department analyzed all coronavirus deaths in the county to see who is most affected, Health Department officials found that patients like Catherine Rodriguez were at a greater risk of serious illness or death. The department published a report this week highlighting three — perhaps unsurprising — leading risk factors: age, preexisting conditions and poverty.