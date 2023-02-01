 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Power outage in Santa Cruz County affects nearly 20,000 people

Wednesday's power outage has left nearly 20,000 people without service.

 Unisource

Leer en español

A power outage in Santa Cruz County left nearly 20,000 people in the dark Wednesday morning.

According to the Unisource outage map, the outage began around 4 a.m., affecting those in Amado all the way down to Nogales.

Due to the outage, school in Santa Cruz County has been canceled. Both Nogales Unified School District and Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District announced that classes would not be held on Wednesday.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The City of Nogales offices and services will also be closed until power is restored. The Nogales police and fire departments will remain open.

Unisource said their employees are working as quickly as possible to restore power. 

People are also reading…

"Crews are working to repair a transmission line that serves about 20,000 customers in Nogales, Rio Rico and surrounding areas," Unisource said. "We're working to restore service to some customers in the Nogales area this morning, though others will need to await additional repairs, which could take until 2 p.m. or possibly longer."

For more information on the outage, visit Unisource’s outage map.

Here are a few ways to keep your food safe to eat in the fridge and freezer during a power outage.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump sues Bob Woodward for using recordings of presidential interviews

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News