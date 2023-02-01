Power outage in Santa Cruz County affects nearly 20,000 people

A power outage in Santa Cruz County left nearly 20,000 people in the dark Wednesday morning.

According to the Unisource outage map, the outage began around 4 a.m., affecting those in Amado all the way down to Nogales.

Due to the outage, school in Santa Cruz County has been canceled. Both Nogales Unified School District and Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District announced that classes would not be held on Wednesday.

The City of Nogales offices and services will also be closed until power is restored. The Nogales police and fire departments will remain open.

Unisource said their employees are working as quickly as possible to restore power.

"Crews are working to repair a transmission line that serves about 20,000 customers in Nogales, Rio Rico and surrounding areas," Unisource said. "We're working to restore service to some customers in the Nogales area this morning, though others will need to await additional repairs, which could take until 2 p.m. or possibly longer."

For more information on the outage, visit Unisource’s outage map.