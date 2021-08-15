Arizona Lottery players will soon have another chance to win big when the Powerball adds a third weekly drawing starting Aug. 23.

The new Powerball drawing will take place Mondays at 7:59 p.m. Arizona time. This new drawing will join the drawings on Wednesday and Saturday nights. Powerball is played in 45 states and the District of Columbia.

Adding the Monday drawing will result in larger, faster-growing jackpots, with more cash prizes and jackpots awarded on an annual basis. The added ticket sales from this third drawing will also result in increased Arizona Lottery transfers to fund programs and services across the state, according to a news release from the Arizona Lottery.

Players can watch all the drawings, including the new Monday night one, online at Powerball.com.

The additional drawing will not change the Powerball game, price, prize structure, or the odds of winning.

For $2 players choose five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26, or choose them via Quick Pick, and the set cash prizes will remain the same. The schedule for these additional ticket sales for Monday drawings will be identical to the current schedule, with sales being paused at 6:59 p.m. Arizona Time, on draw nights.