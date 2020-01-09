Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Tucson

Check your Powerball tickets for the latest drawing. One lucky purchaser of a Powerball ticket for the Wednesday, January 8 drawing is $50,000 richer.
The ticket was sold at a Speedway at 7085 E. Broadway. The ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the powerball.
Winning numbers are: 2, 4, 7, 43, 56 and Powerball number 22.
The next Powerball drawing in Saturday, Jan. 11, with a jackpot estimated at $277 million.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com