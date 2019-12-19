Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Tucson

If you have a Powerball ticket for the drawing of Wednesday, Dec. 18, and you haven't checked it yet, it's time to look.

According to the Arizona lottery, one player bought a ticket worth $50,000 at the Circle K, 920 E. 22nd St., in Tucson. The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball number.

Wednesday's winning numbers are 14, 18, 26, 39, 68, and Powerball number 9.

The jackpot for Saturday, Dec. 21 is estimated at $171 million.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

