Pozzolo leading CD7 GOP primary to face Grijalva

Republican Luis Pozzolo has a commanding lead in Tuesday night’s U.S. Congressional District 7 primary, to run against longtime U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva in the Nov. 8 midterms.

Unofficial results Tuesday night show Pozzolo leading with more than 66% of the vote over one opponent, Nina Becker.

Pozzolo immigrated to the U.S. in 2003 from Uruguay and became a U.S. citizen in 2012. He is a small business owner.

CD7, formally CD3, is held by Grijalva, who has held the seat since winning it in 2002. He is known for being an outspoken progressive, with a long history in the Tucson community. Before winning national office, Grijalva served 12 years on the Tucson Unified School District Governing Board and 15 years on the Pima County Board of Supervisors.