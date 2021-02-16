Pre-registration for ages 65-plus starts Thursday for Pima County vaccine sites

Pima County residents 65-69 will be offered pre-registration spots for the COVID-19 vaccine starting Thursday, but when appointments will be scheduled depends on vaccine availability.
The county's Health Department announced Tuesday that pre-registration for that age group starts at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18 at www.pima.gov/covid19vaccineregistration.
This change is the next step in opening availability to more residents after people 70-74 were allowed to start registering Feb. 4 in Pima County.
This change also helps to align Pima County's vaccination sites with the new site at the University of Arizona, which opens Thursday and is to be run by the Arizona Department of Health Services. People ages 65-69 are now allowed to register for that site and schedule appointments (registration opened for them on Tuesday morning, Feb. 16) at podvaccine.azdhs.gov.
People ages 75 and above have been able to register and receive shots at county and state sites since January, meanwhile.
“We are continuing to meet or exceed our goals for moving through the priority groups and look forward to having the state’s new site to help us keep up that pace,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, the county's health department director. “The 65 to 69 age group is going to be one of the biggest we have added thus far.”
So far in Pima County, nearly 200,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to already eligible people in healthcare, education, and protective services professions and people age 70 and over.
Health officials hope that the increased supply of vaccine doses recently promised by the federal government will allow the state to provide more doses to Pima County for distribution.
“There is still a great deal of demand for appointments among those 70 and older and along with our partners, we are working hard to continue being efficient in getting every dose we can out to our community,” Cullen said.
“Right now, the factor limiting our ability to continue expanding eligibility remains the supply of vaccine. We have enough resources to continue accelerating our delivery. We just have to have the vaccine to do it.”
Pima County has a hotline set up to help with COVID-19 vaccination registration for the county-run sites. The phone number is 520-222-0119, and it is open from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The hotline is for people who need help registering for the vaccine or who can't make an online appointment.
Those registering for the state-run site at UA who don't have computer access or need extra help can call 1-844-542-8201 for assistance.
The Arizona Daily Star will update this story today as more information becomes available.
COVID-19 vaccination clinic, retirement community
COVID-19 vaccinations, University of Arizona Mall
COVID-19, clinic, TCC
