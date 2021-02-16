Pre-registration for ages 65-plus starts Thursday for Pima County vaccine sites

So far in Pima County, nearly 200,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to already eligible people in healthcare, education, and protective services professions and people age 70 and over.

Health officials hope that the increased supply of vaccine doses recently promised by the federal government will allow the state to provide more doses to Pima County for distribution.

“There is still a great deal of demand for appointments among those 70 and older and along with our partners, we are working hard to continue being efficient in getting every dose we can out to our community,” Cullen said.

“Right now, the factor limiting our ability to continue expanding eligibility remains the supply of vaccine. We have enough resources to continue accelerating our delivery. We just have to have the vaccine to do it.”

Pima County has a hotline set up to help with COVID-19 vaccination registration for the county-run sites. The phone number is 520-222-0119, and it is open from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The hotline is for people who need help registering for the vaccine or who can't make an online appointment.

Those registering for the state-run site at UA who don't have computer access or need extra help can call 1-844-542-8201 for assistance.