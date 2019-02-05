If you go

What: The University of Arizona Arthritis Center's 17th Annual Living Healthy with Arthritis Conference

Registration: $20 per person and includes morning refreshments and lunch. To register or for more information, visit arthritis.arizona.edu/annual-conference, email livinghealthy@arthritis.arizona.edu or call the UA Arthritis Center at 626-5040. Registration closes at 10 p.m. Feb. 11, or until capacity is reached.

When: Saturday, Feb. 16. Check-in begins at 8 a.m., and the conference runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: DuVal Auditorium, Banner–University Medical Center Tucson, 1501 N. Campbell Ave.

Parking: Available in the visitor/patient parking garage in front of the hospital. Enter the main lobby of the hospital.