 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Preparing meals for neighbors gets couple belled
Ben’s Bells

Preparing meals for neighbors gets couple belled

Randy and Kathy Gee were belled for helping their neighbors. “From the beginning, they displayed random acts of kindness throughout the neighborhood,” Robin Conner wrote.

 Handout

What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”

Last week’s recipient: Randy and Kathy Gee

Nominated by: Robin Conner

Why: For providing meals in their neighborhood. When Randy and Kathy Gee moved into the neighborhood, a senior mobile home community, it became apparent that they were special, Robin Conner wrote in her nomination letter. “From the beginning, they displayed random acts of kindness throughout the neighborhood,” she wrote. “When my husband had heart surgery, they brought dinner over. If a ride was needed, they volunteered.” Conner wrote the Gees noticed some neighbors were having difficulties in their older years. Since then, six nights a week, five families receive a hot dinner, delivered, around 5:00 p.m., she wrote. “The Gees live across the street and I often witness this generosity, filling my heart with gratitude to know there are folks out there who give so much of themselves,” Conner wrote. When being thanked for providing wholesome meals to those folks, the answer from Randy and Kathy is that they like to cook and it gives them something to do after they retired. And it brings them joy, Conner wrote.

For more information: Go to tucne.ws/bellee to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The Wildcast, Episode 303: On Arizona's win over Grambling State, UTEP cancellation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News