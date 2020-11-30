Preparing meals for neighbors gets couple belled

What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Randy and Kathy Gee
Nominated by: Robin Conner
Why: For providing meals in their neighborhood. When Randy and Kathy Gee moved into the neighborhood, a senior mobile home community, it became apparent that they were special, Robin Conner wrote in her nomination letter. “From the beginning, they displayed random acts of kindness throughout the neighborhood,” she wrote. “When my husband had heart surgery, they brought dinner over. If a ride was needed, they volunteered.” Conner wrote the Gees noticed some neighbors were having difficulties in their older years. Since then, six nights a week, five families receive a hot dinner, delivered, around 5:00 p.m., she wrote. “The Gees live across the street and I often witness this generosity, filling my heart with gratitude to know there are folks out there who give so much of themselves,” Conner wrote. When being thanked for providing wholesome meals to those folks, the answer from Randy and Kathy is that they like to cook and it gives them something to do after they retired. And it brings them joy, Conner wrote.
