Prepping for the monsoon

The Tucson area will see a chance of monsoon storms all this week, according to the National Weather Service. There is a 30% to 40% chance of rain in the forecast each day through Friday, with the greatest chance of rain to the east of Tucson.

The highs this week will range from the upper 90s to low 100s in the metro region.

The monsoon in Tucson began June 15, and the area has already experienced some rain.

On Saturday, the Tucson International Airport recorded .05 of an inch of rain, the first recorded rain at the official weather gauge since March 29, according to the NWS.

The weather service said that little bit of rain ended a streak of 80 days with no measurable rain, which is the ninth-longest streak on record since 1895. The record in Tucson is 100 days without rain, which was set in 2002 from March 30 to July 7.

The wettest monsoon in Tucson was in 1964 when 13.84 inches fell; the driest season was in 1924 when 1.59 inches of rain was recorded, according to the NWS.

