President Biden to pick Tucson police chief to lead Customs and Border Protection

"Chief Magnus has always understood the importance of distinguishing the role of local law enforcement from federal immigration enforcement and how critical this is to protecting community trust," Romero said. "He has gained valuable experience serving as Police Chief of a major city here in the Borderlands."

Magnus, a registered Democrat, has been TPD chief since 2016. He previously served as police chief in Richmond, California, across the bay from San Francisco.

"This is really the honor of the lifetime, being appointed by the president," Magnus said in an interview with the Arizona Daily Star. "It’s not something I expected, but it’s something I’m very excited about."

"I’m looking forward to meeting and getting to know the senators, who have obviously a lot of interest in the issues we’re dealing with right now involving CBP and immigration in general," Magnus said.

If confirmed, Magnus would take over for Troy Miller, who has been the senior official performing the duties of CBP commissioner under Biden. Miller started his career at CBP in 1993 and previously served as director of CBP's New York Field Office and executive director of CBP's main anti-terrorism organization, the National Targeting Center.