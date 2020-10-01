 Skip to main content
President Donald Trump to make campaign stop at Tucson airport on Monday
President Donald J. Trump will be making a campaign stop here on Monday, with a rally scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Tucson International Airport.

The event marks latest campaign stop in Arizona for Trump, who has traveled to Phoenix and Yuma before the November general election. He will also hold a rally on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Flagstaff at the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport.

Registration for Trump's Tucson campaign stop, at 6720 South Plumer Ave., is open online at donaldjtrump.com. Registration is on a first-come, first-serve basis with a two-ticket limit per mobile phone number. Doors open at 3:30 p.m.

Contact reporter Justin Sayers at jsayers1@tucson.com or 573-4192. Twitter: @_JustinSayers. Facebook: JustinSSayers.

