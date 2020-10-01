President Donald Trump to make campaign stop at Tucson airport on Monday

President Donald Trump gestures to supporters as he arrives at Minneapolis Saint Paul International Airport, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
President Donald J. Trump will be making a campaign stop here on Monday, with a rally scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Tucson International Airport.
The event marks latest campaign stop in Arizona for Trump, who has traveled to Phoenix and Yuma before the November general election. He will also hold a rally on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Flagstaff at the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport.
Registration for Trump's Tucson campaign stop, at 6720 South Plumer Ave., is open online at
donaldjtrump.com. Registration is on a first-come, first-serve basis with a two-ticket limit per mobile phone number. Doors open at 3:30 p.m.
Mike Pence in Tucson
Vice President Mike Pence shakes hands with Arizona Police Association President Justin Harris at the Cops for Trump event held at The Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa located at 3800 E Sunrise Drive in Tucson, on Aug. 11, 2020. The APA formerly gave the Vice President their endorsement for President Donald J. Trump's re-election during the event.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Vice President Mike Pence at the Cops for Trump event held at The Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa located at 3800 E Sunrise Drive in Tucson, on Aug. 11, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb speaks before Vice President Mike Pence at the Cops for Trump event held at The Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa located at 3800 E Sunrise Drive in Tucson, on Aug. 11, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
President Donald Trump supporters take photos in front of a monitor before Vice President Mike Pence took the stage at the Cops for Trump event held at The Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa located at 3800 E Sunrise Drive in Tucson, on Aug. 11, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey speaks ahead of Vice President Mike Pence at the Cops for Trump event held at The Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa located at 3800 E Sunrise Drive in Tucson, on Aug. 11, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Senator Martha McSally speaks ahead of Vice President Mike Pence at the Cops for Trump event held at The Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa located at 3800 E Sunrise Drive in Tucson, on Aug. 11, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Senator Martha McSally speaks ahead of Vice President Mike Pence at the Cops for Trump event held at The Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa located at 3800 E Sunrise Drive in Tucson, on Aug. 11, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier listens to a constituent while waiting for the arrival of Vice President Mike Pence at the Cops for Trump event held at The Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa located at 3800 E Sunrise Drive in Tucson, on Aug. 11, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Vice President Mike Pence arrives at the Cops for Trump event held at The Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa located at 3800 E Sunrise Drive in Tucson, on Aug. 11, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Vice President Mike Pence at the Cops for Trump event held at The Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa located at 3800 E Sunrise Drive in Tucson, on Aug. 11, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Vice President Mike Pence at the Cops for Trump event held at The Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa located at 3800 E Sunrise Drive in Tucson, on Aug. 11, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Vice President Mike Pence arrives for a "Cops for Trump" event Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York) Photo by Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Matt York / Associated Press
Vice President Mike Pence at the Cops for Trump event held at The Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa located at 3800 E Sunrise Drive in Tucson, on Aug. 11, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Vice President Mike Pence at the Cops for Trump event held at The Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa located at 3800 E Sunrise Drive in Tucson, on Aug. 11, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Vice President Mike Pence at the Cops for Trump event held at The Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa located at 3800 E Sunrise Drive in Tucson, on Aug. 11, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Vice President Mike Pence at the Cops for Trump event held at The Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa located at 3800 E Sunrise Drive in Tucson, on Aug. 11, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
A Donald Trump supporter waits for Vice President Mike Pence to take the stage at the Cops for Trump event held at The Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa located at 3800 E Sunrise Drive in Tucson, on Aug. 11, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Vice President Mike Pence gives a thumbs up after speaking at a "Cops for Trump" event Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York) Photo by Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Matt York / Associated Press
Vice President Mike Pence speaks to supporters at a "Latter-day Saints for Trump" campaign event in Mesa, Ariz. August 11, 2020. It was his second stop in the battle ground state after visiting Tucson earlier in the day.
Michael Chow / The Arizona Republic
Vice President Mike Pence is greeted by Ariz. Gov. Doug Ducey before speaking to supporters at a "Latter-day Saints for Trump" campaign event in Mesa, Ariz. August 11, 2020. It was his second stop in the battle ground state after visiting Tucson earlier in the day.
Michael Chow / The Arizona Republic
Vice President Mike Pence speaks to supporters at a "Latter-day Saints for Trump" campaign event in Mesa, Ariz. August 11, 2020. It was his second stop in the battle ground state after visiting Tucson earlier in the day.
Michael Chow / The Arizona Republic
Vice President Mike Pence signs a hat for a supporter at a "Latter-day Saints for Trump" campaign event in Mesa, Ariz. August 11, 2020. It was his second stop in the battle ground state after visiting Tucson earlier in the day.
Michael Chow / The Arizona Republic
Vice President Mike Pence speaks to supporters at a "Latter-day Saints for Trump" campaign event in Mesa, Ariz. August 11, 2020. It was his second stop in the battle ground state after visiting Tucson earlier in the day.
Michael Chow / The Arizona Republic
Donald Trump supporter Jackie Harms holds two flags as Vice President Mike Pence drives by on E. Sunrise Dr., in Tucson, Ariz. on August 10, 2020. Vice President Mike Pence spoke at a "Cops for Trump" campaign stop at Westin La Paloma Resort and Spa.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
A Donald Trump supporter holds a flag while waiting for Vice President Mike Pence to drive by on E. Sunrise Dr., in Tucson, Ariz. on August 10, 2020. Vice President Mike Pence spoke at a "Cops for Trump" campaign stop at Westin La Paloma Resort and Spa.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Donald Trump supporter Donald K. Trujillo holds a sign asking for Vice President Mike Pence's autograph while waiting or VP Pence to drive by on E. Sunrise Dr., in Tucson, Ariz. on August 10, 2020. Vice President Mike Pence spoke at a "Cops for Trump" campaign stop at Westin La Paloma Resort and Spa.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Johnathan Aziz, 7, stands under a Donald Trump flag while waiting for Vice President Mike Pence to drive by on E. Sunrise Dr., in Tucson, Ariz. on August 10, 2020. Vice President Mike Pence spoke at a "Cops for Trump" campaign stop at Westin La Paloma Resort and Spa.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
A Donald Trump supporter holds a flag in support of police officers while waiting for Vice President Mike Pence to drive by on E. Sunrise Dr., in Tucson, Ariz. on August 10, 2020. Vice President Mike Pence spoke at a "Cops for Trump" campaign stop at Westin La Paloma Resort and Spa.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
