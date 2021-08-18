President says feds will take action against governors who ban school mask mandates

Karamargin was also dismissive of Cardona's letter: "The last thing we need is a bureaucrat in Washington, D.C., telling Arizona parents what's best for them."

Nor does the governor believe he is breaking any law by denying a share of those COVID relief dollars to schools that require faculty and students to wear marks.

The letter to Ducey comes the same day that U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva, D-Ariz., wrote to Cardona complaining that the governor is punishing schools that follow CDC guidelines. "Gov. Ducey is yet again pursuing reckless and inhumane proposals that will continue to exacerbate this public health crisis,'' Grijalva wrote. "In addition, it puts into question the legality around him restricting public health mitigation measures in the first place.''

Since July 20, Tucson schools have had 765 identified COVID-19 cases and 29 outbreaks, both numbers increasing exponentially by the day.

Tucson Unified, Amphitheater, Catalina Foothills and Flowing Wells school districts are all requiring universal masking indoors. Sunnyside and Tanque Verde school districts both have meetings this week to discuss whether to implement a mask mandate.

Grijalva said Ducey's financial incentives to schools that don't require masks is retribution against schools that defied him.