President Donald Trump shared his thoughts on Twitter Tuesday morning after news broke of FBI agents arresting two Tucson men on suspicion of trying to join ISIS last Friday.
Early Tuesday morning, Trump tweeted: "Somali refugees arresed in Tucson on way to Egypt. They were in touch with an agent posing as a terrorist. One of them stated, 'The best wake up call is Islamic State to get victory or another 9/11.' Get smart people!"
Ahmed Mahad Mohamed, 21, and Abdi Yemani Hussein, 20, had been communicating with an undercover FBI agent who they believed was a supporter of Islamic State ideology, federal court records show.
They both allegedly revealed to the undercover agent that they wanted to travel overseas to fight on behalf of IS or conduct an attack within the U.S. if they were unable to travel, court records said.
Both men, who came to the U.S. as refugees from Somalia, were arrested by FBI agents after they checked at Tucson International Airport for their flight to Egypt and passed through airport security.