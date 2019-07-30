032016-news-trump-p9

Donald Trump bids the crowd adieu during the Republican presidential candidate’s rally at the Tucson Arena in downtown Tucson, Ariz. Photo taken Saturday, March 19, 2016. Photo by Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

President Donald Trump shared his thoughts on Twitter Tuesday morning after news broke of FBI agents arresting two Tucson men on suspicion of trying to join ISIS last Friday.

Early Tuesday morning, Trump tweeted: "Somali refugees arresed in Tucson on way to Egypt. They were in touch with an agent posing as a terrorist. One of them stated, 'The best wake up call is Islamic State to get victory or another 9/11.' Get smart people!"  

Ahmed Mahad Mohamed, 21, and Abdi Yemani Hussein, 20, had been communicating with an undercover FBI agent who they believed was a supporter of Islamic State ideology, federal court records show.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

They both allegedly revealed to the undercover agent that they wanted to travel overseas to fight on behalf of IS or conduct an attack within the U.S. if they were unable to travel, court records said.

Both men, who came to the U.S. as refugees from Somalia, were arrested by FBI agents after they checked at Tucson International Airport for their flight to Egypt and passed through airport security.

Click here to read the full story.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Tags

Reporter

Shaq is a public safety reporter and the Road Runner columnist, keeping readers up to date on transportation news. In 2017, he started as an apprentice and later worked part-time until graduating from the UA and being offered a full-time position in 2018.