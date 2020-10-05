Priest dedicates part of Tucson church service to boy who died in hit-and-run

He said Edouard, who was usually an extrovert and a little rambunctious, was a great altar server who managed to stand still and work quietly around the altar.

“Something had changed in him. He had progressed rapidly, immediately,” Chirovsky told his youngest parishioners. “I thought to myself, ‘this is a miracle.’ In fact he was progressing even faster than I knew, because he would soon stand at the altar of the Lord. That’s where he is.”

He told the children although they won’t be seeing Edouard anymore, his soul is there with them, and they will see him again someday, when they die and go to heaven.

He told the children about the “reckless driver” who hit the two boys, killing Edouard, but assured them Edouard will never feel pain again.

“When you hear the words ‘Edouard has died,’ you can be sad, because it’s probably going to be quite a while before you get to see him again, but you don’t want to get hopeless,” Chirovsky told the children.

Lautaire, a Ukranian immigrant who moved to the U.S. about 12 years ago, was raising her two boys on her own, Chirovsky said.

She qualifies for Section 8 housing vouchers, and spent eight months looking for a better neighborhood to raise the boys, the priest said.