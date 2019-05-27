Primavera Cooks!

Primavera Cooks! Apprentice Chef opportunities are available at several restaurants for $250 per person.

For information, call David Elliot at 308-3104.

Dinner reservations for Primavera Cooks! are $135 per person and are available on the following dates: May 29 at Janos/Carriage House; June 19 at Feast; August 7 at Reforma; August 14 at Tavolino; August 28 at Agustín Kitchen; Sept. 4 at Contigo; Sept. 11 at Pastiche; and Sept. 17 and Oct. 1 at Senae Thai. Reservations are required and must be made through the Primavera Foundation; for more information visit primavera.org/how-to-help/cook.html or call David Elliott at 308-3104.

If you can’t attend a dinner but would like to support the foundation, you can donate online at primavera.org/welcome.html or by mailing donations to: 151 W. 40th St., Tucson, AZ 85713