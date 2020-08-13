Primavera Foundation awarded $1.5M to assist homeless veterans, their families

The Primavera Foundation was awarded $1.5 million to help homeless veterans and their families move into housing, and also to expand eviction prevention assistance in Southern Arizona.
The Department of Veterans Affairs awarded Primavera $1,568,910 under the Supportive Services for Veteran Families Program, said Beth Carey, chief operating officer for the foundation. Primavera will work with individuals and their families in Pima County and also Cochise, Santa Cruz, Graham and Greenlee counties.
Carey said this is the ninth year the foundation has received these funds for programs, including moving homeless veterans into apartments and providing rent for up to six months. Meanwhile, the program helps veterans find jobs or receive benefits such as VA or Supplemental Security Income, known as SSI, to make sure they are safe and stable in a home.
Primavera also has money to help veterans who are facing eviction. “If there is a vet who is not able to pay their rent, we can assist them right now. We have additional funds through the CARES Act that is targeted for veterans and their families,” said Carey.
Veterans will qualify if they have active duty time, which may include basic training; must not have a dishonorable discharge or a court-martial; and their income must not exceed 50% of the area median income where they live.
For example, a family of four in Pima County must not exceed an annual income of $34,200.
To begin the process for eviction prevention assistance, call Project Action for Veterans at 520-308-3093. For more information, contact Imelda Robles at irobles@primavera.org
Primavera also assists homeless veterans on the street by getting them into a motel on a short-term basis while they work on a plan for long-term housing.
In the 2019-2020 fiscal year, Primavera programs served 453 veterans’ households, and this current fiscal year the foundation expects to serve about 900 households because of economic issues related to COVID-19, said Carey.
The Department of Veterans Affairs has awarded Primavera an additional $850,000 through the CARES Act and the foundation is expected to receive more funds in October, Carey said. The CARES Act stands for Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, which is in response to the economic fallout of the pandemic across the nation.
The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System and the Tucson VA Medical Center are working in partnership with Primavera to provide services to homeless veterans and those in need of help so they do not lose their housing, said Carey. “Everybody’s situation is unique and services can be accessed through the VA and through us,” Carey said.
