Primavera Foundation awarded $1.5M to assist homeless veterans, their families

The Primavera Foundation was awarded $1.5 million to help homeless veterans and their families move into housing, and also to expand eviction prevention assistance in Southern Arizona.

The Department of Veterans Affairs awarded Primavera $1,568,910 under the Supportive Services for Veteran Families Program, said Beth Carey, chief operating officer for the foundation. Primavera will work with individuals and their families in Pima County and also Cochise, Santa Cruz, Graham and Greenlee counties.

Carey said this is the ninth year the foundation has received these funds for programs, including moving homeless veterans into apartments and providing rent for up to six months. Meanwhile, the program helps veterans find jobs or receive benefits such as VA or Supplemental Security Income, known as SSI, to make sure they are safe and stable in a home.

Primavera also has money to help veterans who are facing eviction. “If there is a vet who is not able to pay their rent, we can assist them right now. We have additional funds through the CARES Act that is targeted for veterans and their families,” said Carey.