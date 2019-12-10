The Primavera Foundation will hold its annual memorial service in remembrance of those who died this year while homeless.
The public is invited to the ceremony, which will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Evergreen Cemetery. The event is held in the pauper’s field on the west end of the cemetery.
The 2019 Homeless Memorial is designed to bring attention to the problem of homelessness in the community and to honor those who died this year while homeless.
“We will honor those who have died this year while experiencing poverty and homelessness, and we will recognize that to prevent such deaths in the future we must work to ensure everyone has access to safe, affordable housing, which is a basic human right,” said Peggy Hutchison, CEO of the Primavera Foundation.
Primavera said people attending the ceremony can bring donations for winter survival kits that will be passed out to the homeless. The kits contain socks, winter hats, gloves, sunscreen, lip balm, snacks, water bottles and gift cards to restaurants or grocery stores.
The items can be brought to the ceremony or dropped off at Primavera’s training center, 151 W. 40th St. Call 882-5383 for hours.