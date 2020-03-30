You are the owner of this article.
Private coronavirus testing boosts Arizona screening data

A New York Times story reported over the weekend that Arizona was testing only 13 out of every 100,000 people here based on the most recent data from the COVID Tracking Project.

That put Arizona dead last after Oklahoma, with 30 out of 100,000 being tested. 

Fortunately, it's a lot better than that according to information posted this morning on the Arizona Department of Health Services site. With the release of private testing numbers, Arizona now stands at 233 per 100,000 residents.  That information can be found at azdhs.gov.

