What: Ben’s Bells promote kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Beverley Tidwell.
Nominated by: Laura Davis.
Why: For her work with Candlelighters of Southern Arizona. Tidwell’s passion for children diagnosed with cancer and hematologic disorders knows no bounds, wrote Davis in her nomination letter. Davis is a social worker in pediatric oncology and hematology at Banner-UMC Tucson and works closely with Tidwell, who is the program director of the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation. Tidwell works tirelessly to put on special events for patients, such as a summer camp on Mount Lemmon, holiday and Halloween parties and a prom for teens, Davis wrote. “Many times, I have requested help from her and she always finds a way to make it happen,” she wrote. Tidwell helped find a motorized scooter for a young woman who had a leg amputated due to bone cancer. She found a donor in Apache Junction, drove there to pick it up, had the battery replaced and then delivered it to the surprised and very grateful recipient. Tidwell also recently helped a refugee family. “Beverley not only assisted with the specific request, she saw they needed furniture and soon thereafter delivered a bed and dresser to the family,” Davis wrote. “Beverley sheds kindness on a daily basis and is most deserving to be belled.”
More info and to nominate someone: Go to bensbells.org/BellingForm to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379 for more info.