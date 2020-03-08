Program to train advocates to provide domestic abuse survivors with legal advice

The guidance for the program also included survivors willing to share their stories with the groups, D’Amato said.

“They had real stories, they had real struggles and it helped us to understand the place they found themselves in and it was driving us through that entire process.”

“I think Emerge has about 6,000 domestic abuse survivors a year that they take care of and they had only six lay legal advocates that could assist them,” said D’Amato. “I think this is essential to have paraprofessionals like licensed legal advocates because it gives the opportunity for low-income people to have an opportunity to be heard.”

Butler said they mapped out how they thought the legal system was supposed to work for survivors and then brought survivors and service providers to explain where the system fails and the various barriers they’ve met.

“What emerged was this discovery that the lay legal advocates at this domestic-violence service provider, they’re already able to give legal information, they’re trauma-informed, they’re already helping survivors try and navigate the system,” Butler said. If they had this additional training to fill these knowledge gaps and allow them to all be legal advisers then they could accomplish a lot more.”