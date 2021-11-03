Prop. 206 passage means raises for Tucson's lower-wage earners

Proponents of the initiative say the minimum wage raise is long overdue to keep up with the cost of living in Tucson; opponents say the measure creates an administrative burden on business owners.

“It’s going to provide some pretty overburdensome issues on businesses, so we are concerned about the ramifications of this proposition,” said Michael Guymon, the interim president and CEO of the Tucson Metro Chamber. “But we will do as a chamber what we always do in these types of situations and work with our local business owners to educate them on the various aspects of this.”

The ballot measure sets the citywide minimum wage at $13 on April 1, 2022. The statewide minimum wage is set to hit $12.80 on Jan. 1, 2022.

Guymon said the wages Prop. 206 will implement are “duplicative of a state minimum wage that we already have.”

Billy Peard, attorney and co-author of the minimum wage initiative, said the incremental raises will help business owners acclimate.

“We are confident that this will be a very gradual adjustment for small local businesses for them to incorporate this new law into their business practice,” he said.

Tucson’s top officials might get a raise