Proposal is back on ballot to hike taxes on wealthiest Arizonans
breaking top story

Proposal is back on ballot to hike taxes on wealthiest Arizonans

  • Updated

A polling site sign at the Tucson Estates Multi-Purpose Hall on Primary Election Day, Aug. 4, 2020.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona voters will get to decide in the November election whether they want to increase taxes on the most wealthy to help fund K-12 education.

In a brief order Wednesday, the Arizona Supreme Court concluded that the 100-word description of the ballot measure "did not create a significant danger of confusion or unfairness." That overturns a trial court's decision that the explanation could mislead voters.

The justices also said they found nothing in the way petition circulators were paid violates Arizona laws prohibiting them from being compensated on a per-signature basis.

