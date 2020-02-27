Proposal to double Arizona's gasoline tax stalls

PHOENIX — A proposal to double the state's gasoline tax is in trouble.
On Thursday, several Republican lawmakers told Rep. Noel Campbell, R-Prescott, they would not support his proposal for a three-step increase in the levy that eventually would bring it to 36 cents a gallon.
Their comments came even after House Speaker Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, urged support, telling them the state's road construction and maintenance needs exceed the amount of money the current 18-cent-a-gallon tax raises.
Campbell likely has the support of the 29 Democrats in the 60-member chamber. That, combined with his own vote and those of Bowers and Rep. Bob Thorpe, R-Flagstaff, gets him a majority.
But a state constitutional provision requires a two-thirds vote of both the House and Senate for any increase in taxes. Campbell conceded he doesn't have that now, and may not get it.
Bowers said one option would be for Campbell to scale back the proposal, perhaps with a smaller increase spread over a longer number of years.
And, if nothing else, the speaker said Campbell should at least pursue putting an automatic inflation index into the current 18-cent levy to ensure its buying power does not erode further.
There is another option: Take the issue directly to voters. Several GOP lawmakers said they might be willing to support that.
There's a procedural advantage in going that route. It takes only a simple majority of the House and Senate to refer any plan to the ballot.
But Bowers said there's a flip side. Most of the voters live in Maricopa County where residents already approved a sales tax that resulted in new dollars for construction of an extensive urban freeway system as well as additional dollars for road maintenance.
That may result in voters in Maricopa County voting against a state tax increase, effectively overriding other voters, Bowers said.
Campbell contends — and many colleagues agree — the poor condition of some state roads warrants the tax increase. He said doubling the levy and imposing new fees on hybrid and electric vehicles, which also use the roads, could raise an additional $600 million a year.
But convincing Republicans to vote for the increase has proven more difficult.
Rep. Mark Finchem, R-Oro Valley, thinks voters should get the last word. But he's not convinced that most Arizonans would go along.
"When I talk to my constituents, yes, roads and transportation comes up as an important issue,'' Finchem said. "But it's like No. 5 on the list. I think it's wholly appropriate for us to take that to the ballot and say, 'OK, just how important is that to you?' ''