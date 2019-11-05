Tucson City Hall 

 A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star

City voters rejected Prop. 409, the proposed salary increases for the Tucson City Council and the mayor in Tuesday’s election.

Prop. 409 asked voters to increase the mayor’s salary to $63,000 a year and increase council members’ salaries to just over $42,000 per year.

The Tucson city charter requires that every two years, a nonpartisan commission review the elected officials’ salaries and make a recommendation on whether to increase their take-home pay, which has to be approved by voters. The measure and its predecessors have repeatedly failed at the polls, but absent a charter change that review will continue every two years.

The last raise came in 1999, bringing the salary of the mayor to $42,000 and individual council member to $24,000 a year.

