Proposed basing of F-35s at Davis-Monthan draws support, criticism

The commander of Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth said last week that he expects the F-35 Reserve squadron to come to his base.

“Fort Worth is in the lead. There’s no reason to think it won’t happen,” Navy Capt. Jon Townsend told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram last week.

The F-35 is assembled at a Lockheed Martin plant in Fort Worth.

All four candidate bases were studied to the same degree in the environmental study, in case the Air Force secretary decides to pick another site, said Hamid Kamalpour, manager of NEPA programs for the Air Force Civil Engineer Center.

The Fort Worth base “is preferred, but that doesn’t mean there is not a chance for the airplane to come to Davis-Monthan,” Kamalpour said, adding that the recent study will help guide future basing decisions.

The environmental impact statement does not need to reach a finding of no significant impact for the Air Force to choose any base, he noted.

“We know the impact here is significant — this is based on factual stuff; the Air Force is not hiding anything,” Kamalpour said.

The 30-day public comment period on the environmental study ends March 31, and the Air Force then has 90 days to issue a final statement.