PHOENIX — Three years after the suicide of a decorated Army Ranger, friends and family are calling on state legislators to mandate the collection of data on suicide rates for military veterans in Arizona.
State Rep. Jay Lawrence, Republican chairman of the Arizona House’s Military, Veterans and Regulatory Affairs Committee, said Monday he will introduce legislation next year that would mandate the collection and reporting of veteran suicide statistics in Arizona.
The bill would require death certificates to “record whether the decedent was ever in the armed forces of the United States,” which would allow the state to compile comprehensive data on veteran suicides.
The goal, Lawrence said, is to better understand the scope of the issue, which could lead to increases in funding for veteran services.
“It’s a first step,” said, Lawrence, who represents the East Valley’s District 23.
“Before you can solve a problem, you’ve got to realize the extent of the problem,” said Mike Scerbo, a spokesman for the family of Army Ranger Antouine Castaneda, who took his life in 2015. “Researching this we found that there is no consistent statistical data on veterans suicide.”
Arizona State University conducted a study on veteran suicide in Arizona last year that found 277 veteran suicides were reported in Arizona in 2016, or about 55 people per 100,000. That’s nearly four times the suicide rate of non-veterans in the state, the report said.
That number was significantly higher than the findings of a 2016 study by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, which said veterans were 22 percent more likely to commit suicide than non-veterans.
Castaneda joined the Rangers after 9/11 and served multiple tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Years after returning home, his family began to notice changes in his behavior.
Margaret Smith, his mother-in-law, said he
knew he wasn’t well and would beg to be hospitalized, but never receive the care he needed.