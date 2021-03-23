Proposed community college scholarships, 4-year degrees advance in Ariz. Legislature

PHOENIX — Financial help may be in sight for recent high school grads who find themselves short of the money they need to go to community college.

The Senate Education Committee agreed Tuesday that $10 million should be set aside for scholarships designed to provide what the bill’s sponsor calls the “last dollar” needed to make the difference for a student between a post-secondary education and none.

There was no dissent; the measure, House Bill 2638, still needs approval of the full Senate.

It’s about more than aiding students, said sponsoring Rep. Aaron Lieberman, D-Paradise Valley. He said the pandemic has sharply cut enrollment at community colleges throughout the state, but he figures that trend can be reversed.

Tuesday’s vote came as the House Education Committee, also without dissent, resurrected legislation designed to allow community colleges to offer some four-year degrees.

HB 2523 had cleared the House last month on a 57-3 vote. But to date it has not gotten a hearing in the Senate Appropriations Committee, where it is assigned.

The new version seeks to get around that by taking the language and stripping it on to an unrelated measure on school expenditures that already cleared the Senate.