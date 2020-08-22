Proposed Tucson-area shooting range could be much larger, more controversial than expected

Some vegetation would need to be removed

The gun club’s application insisted that wildlife populations in the project area won’t be affected, although for safety reasons, existing vegetation in rifle and pistol shooting lanes will need to be removed. That would allow unobstructed views of areas where gunfire occurs.

The site would no longer be impacted by livestock grazing, vandalism and littering, the club said, although it didn’t say what would happen to cattle that legally use the area.

“Due to the topography of the area, most of the facility will not be visible to motorists passing by on Redington Road. We will encourage natural vegetation to grow in areas where there is no visual obstruction of the firing areas,” the gun club application said.

Hardy predicted that wildlife will behave at the new range as it did at the Sabino Canyon shooting range. There, wildlife tended to avoid it when it was open and to pass through it again when it was closed for the night, he said.

“Sometimes, it went through the site even while we were using it. A family of quail would walk across the range, when we were bench press shooting and bullets were passing about 3 feet off the ground. Apparently they didn’t mind,” Hardy said.