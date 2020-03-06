Proposed Tucson Electric power line cutting through UA area draws concerns

TEP has yet to formally file its application for the new line but plans to do so in the third quarter of this year, Barrios said.

The company hopes to win final state approval in mid-2021 and start construction in early 2022, with a goal of putting the line into service by May 2023, Barrios said.

TEP is still in the early process of gathering required input from the public and other stakeholders as it narrows down preferred and alternative routes.

The utility held two public-comment meetings in October and has scheduled its next meetings for March 17 and 18.

Barrios said TEP is trying to be sensitive and responsive as possible to the concerns of local residents and other stakeholders, and urged people to submit comments.

“The goal is to continue to provide services to all those people in the area,” he said. “But we have to find a way to build the line to connect these substations, and it’s a challenge — it’s not easy to do in a densely populated area like this. The more feedback we get, the more it will guide our routing process.”

But Tucson City Council members and neighborhood leaders are leery of the project.