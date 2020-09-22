Proposition, Governing Board seat on November ballot for Pima Community College

Gonzales published the statement in agreement with a former PCC board member, Luis A. Gonzales, who claimed the college has previously misspent its funds, which included acquisition of nearby aging hotels as part of a $65 million commitment in construction and renovations to expand the college’s campus, according to Arizona Daily Star archives.

2 vie for board seat

Voters in November will decide who will occupy one seat on PCC’s five-member Board of Governors.

The newly elected member will serve a six-year term in the District 1 seat now held by Mark Hanna.

Ethan Orr, a Republican, is a native of Tucson and a fourth-generation Arizonan who has worked in economic and community development for the city of South Tucson and the city of Tucson, operated a nonprofit, owned a small business, served in the Legislature and currently works for the University of Arizona.

“With Ethan Orr serving Pima College, our students will be taught how to thrive in industrial trades, our qualified workforce will attract new businesses, and our families will have the skills they need to lead successful careers in industry,” Orr’s campaign website said.