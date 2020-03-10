Prosecutors: Pima County deputy in viral video incident with amputee won't face charges

The sheriff’s deputy shown in a video tackling a 15-year-old quadruple amputee to the ground during an arrest in 2019 at a group home will not face criminal charges, the Pima County Attorney’s Office said in a letter.

The office released the letter Tuesday that it sent to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department saying it would not file criminal charges against Deputy Manuel Van Santen, who in September used physical force while arresting two teenage boys at a group home.

In the letter, the county attorney’s office said the question of whether Van Santen’s use of force was necessary to prevent the teen, Immanuel Oloya, from leaving the kitchen and threatening the employee “cannot be answered definitively.”

“In order to pursue criminal charges, the state must have not just probable cause, but a reasonable likelihood of proving to a jury beyond a reasonable doubt that the physical force used was not immediately necessary to prevent (Immanuel) from leaving the kitchen and again threatening the employee,” according to the letter, which was signed by Nicol R. Green, chief trial counsel for the office.

A video showing part of the incident went viral after it was released in November. Van Santen was placed on administrative leave by the sheriff’s department while the incident was investigated.