Federal prosecutors will decide by July 2 whether to retry Scott Warren, according to a news release Wednesday from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Warren, a humanitarian aid worker from Ajo, was accused of conspiring to smuggle two Central American men in January 2018.
His trial in Tucson’s federal court ended Tuesday with a hung jury after three days of deliberation.
Warren’s defense lawyer Greg Kuykendall said eight jurors voted “not guilty” and four jurors said “guilty.”
Federal prosecutors and Warren’s defense lawyers are scheduled to meet at a status conference on July 2 and the U.S. Attorney’s Office “will make a decision on retrial prior to that hearing,” according to the news release.