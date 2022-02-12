Protest at Pima County jail ends in clash with deputies

Deputies and a group of protesters trying to bring attention to a decade-high number of deaths at the Pima County jail in 2021 clashed Friday night after a skirmish that included the use of police dogs occurred in the crowd during an attempted arrest for vandalism.

The group, about 80 people including several family members of those who’ve died at the jail, traveled around the facility at 1270 W. Silverlake Road holding signs, at one point blocking traffic on Silverlake.

Frances Guzman, whose son Cruz Patiño Jr. III, 22, died at the jail in August, said two of her family members were detained Friday night. The Sheriff’s Department was unable to say Saturday morning how many arrests were made.

In 2021, 10 people died in the jail’s custody. That marked a 10-year high for the facility that’s already reported two more inmate deaths this year.

“I'm not upset with the cops, I'm not even upset with some of the COs in there. I am upset that nothing's being done,” Guzman said. “(Sheriff) Nanos, that's the person that needs to come out. If it was 12 of his colleagues who died, things would be different.”