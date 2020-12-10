Protesters against new virus safety measures removed from Pima County health center

A group of protesters were removed from the lobby of Abrams Public Health Center on Thursday after Pima County officials said they were refusing to comply with COVID-19 requirements and disrupting operations of the facility, officials said.

About 40 people gathered outside the building near South Country Club Road and East Ajo Way where they were protesting the county’s COVID-19 requirements, including the mask mandate and recently implemented penalties for businesses that do not comply.

According to Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry, the protesters entered the facility at one point and were being disruptive, causing the Banner Medical Clinics on the first floor to close.

“As a number of staff were concerned for their safety, I asked the Sheriff and the Tucson Police Department to remove the protestors from the building lobby,” he said in a memo Thursday afternoon. “They are certainly allowed to protest where they will not disrupt public services.”

As a result of the protest, Pima County has now restricted public access to the Abrams Public Health Center, allowing only members of the public who are in need of medical services. The following notice will be posted at the facility:

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, public access to this facility is restricted. Only county employees, tenants of the building, and members of the public who have a legitimate need for medical services provided in the building may enter. Any other member of the public who enters this building is trespassing. A.R.S. 13-1502, 13-1503.”

