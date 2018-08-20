What: Ben’s Bells promote kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Kirk Grugel-Short
Nominated by: Heather Friedman and Vanessa Verduzco.
Why: Grugel-Short is a volunteer council member for First Things First Pima North and the regional director. Kirk finds ways every day to live out the motto “Be Kind.” While at the Pima County Juvenile Court with one of his family members and her 5-year-old son, he noticed there was no area for children to spend their time while waiting to see the judge. As this is the juvenile courthouse, there are usually many children in the waiting area. He decided to ask if it would be OK if he set up a small children’s play area on each side of the court’s waiting area. After approval, he purchased, with his own funds, an alphabet/number rug for each area, along with a bookshelf to provide the children with age-appropriate books. He also connected with Make Way for Books to help fill the bookshelf and First Things First to help provide additional resources for the parents. He has continued to ensure this area stays fully stocked and looking nice for the children by going once a month to refill the supplies.
More info and to nominate someone: Go to bensbells.org/BellingForm to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379 for more information.