Public course in climate change to be offered at UA

The University of Arizona is offering a climate change course open to the public to show impacts to Southern Arizona and the world.

Starting next month, professors from the university’s atmospheric sciences, hydrology and geosciences will give a “comprehensive overview” of climate change in six lectures from March 17 to April 28.

The UA has opened registration to more than 500 people. Registration is $200. The course will be on Tuesdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Environment and Natural Resources 2 building, 1064 E. Lowell St.

Some of the topics will touch on the evolution of earth systems and the role of the ocean and climate.

“This course is about climate change, which is the biggest challenge of the 21st century,” said Jessica E. Tierney, associate professor of geosciences. “The only way that we can understand where we’re headed in the future, this warm climate, is to study warm climates into the past.”

Since its founding in 1984, the seminars program has seen 25,000 community members enrolled in more than 375 classes, according to the UA. Go to tucne.ws/1e9t to sign up.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.