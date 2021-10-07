 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Public funeral to be held Friday for DEA agent killed in Tucson
alert top story

Public funeral to be held Friday for DEA agent killed in Tucson

Michael Garbo, DEA, shooting

Special Agent Michael Garbo of the Drug Enforcement Administration was killed during a shootout on Amtrak train in Tucson on Oct. 4, 2021.

 Drug Enforcement Administration

A public funeral for the DEA agent who was shot and killed on an Amtrak train in downtown Tucson will be held on Friday,  Oct. 8.

Special Agent Michael Garbo died on Monday after a gunfight broke out in an Amtrak train during a routine inspection of a train car. Another DEA agent and a Tucson Police officer were also wounded in the shootout.

A law enforcement procession will leave Bring’s Broadway Chapel, 6910 E. Broadway Blvd., at 8:30 a.m.

The procession will proceed eastbound to South Harrison Road, then northbound to Speedway Boulevard, then westbound, ending at Calvary Chapel, 8711 E. Speedway Blvd.

The funeral will begin at the chapel at 10 a.m.

“Friday’s service will honor Supervisory Special Agent Garbo’s courage and sacrifice and celebrate his life as a loving husband, father, brother, and exemplary federal narcotics agent,” said a DEA news release.

A live stream of the funeral will also be available on Tucson.com on Friday at 10 a.m.

+9 Photos: Gunfight on train in Tucson leaves DEA agent, suspect dead

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts: Nukes could be 'very effective' against incoming asteroids

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News