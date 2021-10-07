Public funeral to be held Friday for DEA agent killed in Tucson

A public funeral for the DEA agent who was shot and killed on an Amtrak train in downtown Tucson will be held on Friday, Oct. 8.

Special Agent Michael Garbo died on Monday after a gunfight broke out in an Amtrak train during a routine inspection of a train car. Another DEA agent and a Tucson Police officer were also wounded in the shootout.

A law enforcement procession will leave Bring’s Broadway Chapel, 6910 E. Broadway Blvd., at 8:30 a.m.

The procession will proceed eastbound to South Harrison Road, then northbound to Speedway Boulevard, then westbound, ending at Calvary Chapel, 8711 E. Speedway Blvd.

The funeral will begin at the chapel at 10 a.m.

“Friday’s service will honor Supervisory Special Agent Garbo’s courage and sacrifice and celebrate his life as a loving husband, father, brother, and exemplary federal narcotics agent,” said a DEA news release.

A live stream of the funeral will also be available on Tucson.com on Friday at 10 a.m.