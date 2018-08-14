The Air Force has given the public an extra 10 working days to comment on an environmental impact statement on the possible basing of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, after the service published an incorrect address for comments submitted via courier service.
D-M isn’t going to host any F-35s anytime soon. The Tucson base was a finalist along with three other bases to host the first Air Force Reserve squadron of the F-35.
In January, the Air Force in January picked a base in Texas to host the squadron, though all of the finalists are undergoing environmental studies under standard procedures.
Comments can be provided through the project website (www.AFRC-F35A-Beddown.com), via email, through regular mail or courier to the addresses listed below.
The extended comment period opened Monday and ends on Aug. 27.
Here’s how and where to comment:
- Email: Send to Mr. Hamid Kamalpour at hamid.kamalpour@us.af.mil
- Courier service (Fedex, UPS, etc.) address: AFCEC/CZN, (ATTN: Mr. Hamid Kamalpour), 3515 S. General McMullen Drive, Suite 155, San Antonio Texas 78226-1710
- U.S. Postal Service mail: AFCEC/CZN, (ATTN: Mr. Hamid Kamalpour), 2261 Hughes Avenue, Suite 155, JBSA-Lackland Air Force Base, Texas 78236-9853
- Questions should be directed to the 355th Fighter Wing Public Affairs office at (520) 228-3407 or 355wgpa@us.af.mil