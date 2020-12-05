Public health officials: Increase in deaths due to COVID-19 imminent

Even as Arizona lays out it’s plan for distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, public health officials warn that the vaccine will do very little to offset the state’s immediate transmission concerns, pointing to the hundreds of people that are likely to die from the virus in the next few weeks.

While Pima County and the state have only begun to see a slight increase in COVID-19 deaths, they said these numbers are likely to rise drastically by the end of the month.

That’s because there’s a known pattern during an outbreak: COVID-19 cases surge, hospitals fill up and then there’s a rise in virus-related deaths. Of the people who have died from COVID-19, it took an average of 21 days from the time of infection. Therefore, it takes three weeks or more for health officials to see the impact that increased transmission might have on mortality rates.

“When all the data are said and done a month from now, deaths are going to be much higher than we think they are right now,” said said Dr. Joe Gerald, an associate professor with the University of Arizona’s Zuckerman College of Public Health. “I think the tragedy of this second surge is that it’s happening and it’s hidden from us in a certain way. The butcher’s toll will only become clear to us in three, four, maybe five weeks time.”

Transmission and hospitalization levels continue to accelerate across the state. The Arizona Department of Health Services recorded 6,799 new cases Saturday, making it the second-highest daily increase since the pandemic began, and saw hospital bed availability drop below 8%.