Public hearing Dec. 1 for proposed connection from I-19 to I-10

A public hearing is scheduled for Dec. 1, to provide information and allow comments on a project that would connect I-19 and I-10 south of Tucson.

The public hearing will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the DoubleTree Suites Ballroom Royale, 7051 S. Tucson Blvd. ADOT is studying a proposed roadway that would run from I-19 to I-10 in a corridor south of the Tucson airport.

Attendance at the hearing will be limited to provide social distancing. Pre-registration is available now at tinyurl.com/SonCor or by calling 520-327-6077. People can sign up to comment in 30-minute time blocks on the proposed environmental impact statement being prepared for the project.

A virtual meeting will occur Dec. 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The public can join by calling 408-418-9388 and entering the access code 146 242 8979 or join online at bit.ly/SCEIS2020, using the same access code and password SCEIS2020.

For Spanish, call 408-418-9388 and enter access code 146 978 0659.

The public is also encouraged to submit comments on the draft environmental impact statement until Jan. 8, 2021.