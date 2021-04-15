Public hearing on ADOT’s 5-year construction plan set for Friday

The public is invited to comment on the Arizona Department of Transportation’s next five-year plan for statewide construction during a hearing this week.

The hearing on the tentative plan for 2022 through 2026 begins Friday at 9 a.m. and can be viewed at aztransportationboard.gov. The complete report can be found at azdot.gov/tentative5year.

The department said its plan focuses on improving the state’s pavement conditions as well as funding to expand four corridors for passenger and freight traffic through the next five years.

Those plans include the major corridors such as the $83 million construction project on the Gila River bridges on Interstate 10 and the $328 million project to construct more lanes on Interstate 17 between Anthem Way and Sunset Point north of Phoenix. Both will begin in 2022.

The plan would assign more than $1 billion for preserving pavement across the state bringing 581 lane miles of pavement to good condition.

It adds Oracle Road improvements between the I-10 junction and West Miracle Mile to East Calle Concordia in Oro Valley, which serves about 50,000 vehicles per day. The two-year project starts this month.