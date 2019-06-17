Tucson World Refugee Day Celebration 2019

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m Saturday, June 22.

Where: Catalina High School, 3645 E. Pima St.

Cost: Free

Festivities include a proclamation by Mayor Jonathan Rothschild in honor of World Refugee Day, which is globally recognized on June 20, along with acknowledgment of refugees in our community. The event will also feature a Family Fun Fair with entertainment by Tucson Refugee Beats; dancing; food of world cultures; games and giveaways; face painting, crafts and other children’s activities.

Volunteers are also needed for the event. For more information, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TucsonWorldRefugeeDay2019/