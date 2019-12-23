Public is invited to free showing of 'Ernie & Joe,' a film about how police handle mental-health calls

The public is invited to a free screening of the award-winning film “Ernie & Joe — Crisis Cops,” a documentary about police responses to mental-health calls.
The event, which will take place Jan. 16 at 3 p.m. at The Loft Cinema, will also feature a panel discussion. Tickets will be available the day of the event at the theater, 3233 E. Speedway.
Participants include Jenifer McShane, producer and director of the film, and Joe Marro, one of the subjects. Local panelists are Judy Kowalick of NAMI Southern Arizona; Richard Rhoads of the Banner-UMC Crisis Response Center; Sabrina Taylor of the Phoenix Police Department’s Crisis Intervention Team, and Jason Winsky of the Tucson Police Department. Christina Rossetti will moderate.
“Ernie & Joe” is described as “a portrait of two Texas police officers who are helping change the way police respond to mental-health calls.” The film weaves together their experiences during their daily encounters with people in crisis as members of the San Antonio Police Department’s 10-person mental-health unit.
McShane produced and directed this documentary. Her previous films have won awards and been broadcast on PBS. “Ernie & Joe” debuted at the DOC New York City Film Festival, America’s largest documentary festival, in November.
The Tucson-based David and Lura Lovell Foundation helped underwrite production of the documentary and is sponsoring the local screening.
The Lovell Foundation was established in 1994. Since that time, the foundation has awarded over $14 million to support more than 80 nonprofit organizations nationwide.