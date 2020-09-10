Public-safety agencies in Pima County now accept texts for 911 service

Pima County residents now have the option of sending a text message to 911 instead of making a phone call when they need emergency help.

The change, brought on by a settlement of a federal lawsuit against Arizona, is aimed at helping people who can’t speak due to medical issues or a disability, and those who may need to summon help quietly in dangerous situations, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday in announcing the measure.

Traditional 911 voice calls still are preferred since they allow 911 operators to gather information that could be helpful to first responders, the department said.

Text-to-911 is intended for use by “those who are unable to speak during an emergency, or for those who are deaf, hard of hearing or speech-disabled,”

The text messages will be handled by the same 911 dispatchers that handle voice calls.

To initiate a text, a user enters 911 in the To: field of the message, then types the location and type of emergency into the text field. The Sheriff’s Department says knowing your location and relaying that in your text is the most important information to provide to the dispatcher.

The new system has limitations, the department said.