Pulitzer Prize-winning author unearths father's communist past, blacklisting

Here, Maraniss answers questions about his book:

Question: Your father has been dead since 2004 and your mother, since 2006. What made you write this book now?

Answer: I started it five years ago, in the spring of 2015. It was a book that was sort of in the back of my mind for a long time. I knew I would not write it while my parents were still alive. It was a subject that was not a matter of embarrassment for my family, but it was something my father didn’t talk about.

Q: Was it hard to write about a past that your father shunned?

A: Even when I started it, I had to sort of deal with the issue if my father didn’t want to talk about it, why am I writing about it? I realized I wanted to search for the truth to understand my family. That was important. I knew that at some point I would want to explore that subject. I’d written many biographies of people who were strangers to me when I started but I became so familiar with them that I knew more about their families than they did — Roberto Clemente, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Vince Lombardi. I realized I hadn’t done that with my family. I realized there was a pivotal time of my family’s existence. I wanted to explore what really happened.